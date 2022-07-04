Eidgah Maidan row: Hindu activists attempt to occupy Muslim religious place

The Hindutva activists and groups have decided to celebrate Hindu festivals and national days at Muslim religious place Eidgah Maidan in Bengaluru city.

The Hindutva parties and groups including Bru-hat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are pres-suring the BJP administration to allow them for Hindu function on Sunday when Muslims observe Eidul Azha prayers in the Eidgah.

Chamarajpet Citizens’ Federation has condemned the confusing remarks by the BBMP with regard to the ownership of the Idgah Maidan, located in Chamarajpet locality. Initially, the BBMP claimed that it owns the property and it is a playground.

Later, the BBMP stated it does not have any documents of the property. Further, it asked the Wakf Board to submit property documents regarding Idgah Maidan. Recently, BBMP stated that it still has to get the proper documents regarding the ownership of the property.

The Hindutva are also criticising Chamrajpet MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan.—KMS