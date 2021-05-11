Eid-al-Fitr on Thursday in Saudi Arabia as moon not sighted

JEDDAH – Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Thursday (May 13) in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states as Shawwal moong has not been sighted.

Poeple in Saudi Arabia will observe 30th of Ramadan tomorrow.

The moon has NOT been sighted in Saudi Arabia. 'Eid al Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday 13th May. In shā Allāh. May Allāh ﷻ allow us to utilise the remaining moments of this blessed month to engage in that which pleases Him and may He accept our siyām, qiyām & a'māl. Āmīn. — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) May 11, 2021

Saudi astronomers had gathered at the Sumair and Tumair observatory for the sighting of the moon.

Meanwhile, the central ruet committee of Pakistan will meet in Islamabad tomorrow (May 12) for the sighting of Eid moon amid Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s prediction that Eid will fall on May 14 in Pakistan.

Furthermore, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai has also summoned a meeting at Qasim Ali Khan Mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital for the moon sighting.

