Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious zeal, traditional fervour

City Reporter

Nation across the country on Saturday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with religious zeal, fervour and traditional festivity.

In Lahore, the biggest Eid congregation was held at Badshahi Mosque, where Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana offered Eid prayer.

Later, the governor exchanged Eid greetings with the people.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Mian Shahbaz Sharif offered his Eidul Fitr prayer at the Model Town’s Ittefaq Masjid on Saturday. Shahbaz Sharif’s son and PML-N leader Mian Hamza Shahbaz was also present.

A good number of PML-N activists also offered Eid prayer in the company o the party’s president. On this occasion, dua was offered for the national security of Pakistan against all internal and external threats. On the desire of PML-N President Main Shahbaz Sharif, special dua (prayers)was also offered for the recovery of the health of ailing Begum Kulsoon Nawaz.

Big Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques, Eidgahs and Imambargahs in all major cities and towns.

Ulema and religious scholars in their Eid sermons highlighted the significance of the day and urged the people to follow the teachings of Islam and the Holy Quran. The scholars called upon the faithful to adhere to the Islamic teachings, as were practiced in his life by Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

They underlined the need of complete unity among the Muslim Ummah, in their rank and file to counter evil designs of anti-Islam forces.

They also highlighted the last sermon of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), which had delivered while performing Hajjat-ul-Wida, as a guideline for the Ummah and the entire humanity for all times to come.

Special prayers were offered for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country, and for the liberation of Palestine and other occupied Muslim lands. They also prayed for the welfare and well-being of the Ummah.