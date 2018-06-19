Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious zeal: 4000 cops guarded city

Rawalpindi

Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated here with great religious zeal and fervor marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramazan amid tight security arrangements as over 4000 cops were deployed to guard the city. The Eid day dawned on Saturday with special Eid sermons where Ulema stressed for unity of Muslim Ummah and prayed for the prosperity and well being of the country. On this occasion, special prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country, unity of the ‘Ummah’, solution of their problems and liberation of Muslim territories including occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

All important public and private buildings, including shopping centres were decorated and illuminated. Main Eid congregations were held here at Liaqat Bagh and Eidgah sharif.

Hundreds of thousands of believers thronged the mosques and Eidgahs to offer Eid prayers in the town on Saturday. A number of big eid congregations were held here where special arrangements were made to offer eid prayer. Ulema and khateebs from different schools of thought delivered special sermons to highlight the significance of the day.

Following the Eid prayers, Muslims spent their time feasting with family and friends and feeding those who are less fortunate.

Sweets and other special dishes were prepared for serving the guests. People also exchanged gifts on the occasion. Meanwhile, over 4000 police personnel including Elite police, ladies police, special branch personnel and volunteers were deployed to guard the lives and properties of the public on Eid ul Fitr.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Afzaal Ahmed Kosar had ordered foolproof security for Eid ul Fitr prayer congregations.

Police holidays were cancelled to ensure the security of the citizens in the city while additional cops were deployed for sensitive areas, grave yards, mosques, Eidgahs, Imam Bargahs and picnic points as part of a special security plan for Eid. All out efforts were made to avoid any untoward incident on Eid ul Fitr, said police spokesman.

He further informed that over 2500 police officers and Jawans were deployed in all the sensitive places including bazaars and shopping malls to maintain law and order situation on Chand Raat. Similarly, enhanced number of law enforcers guarded public on Eid, he added. Officials of Special Branch, Elite Force Commandos, Ladies Police, Muhafiz Force and Police Qaumi Razkars also performed security duties.

Eid prayers were offered at 875 mosques, 50 Imam Barghas and 63 prayer grounds in the district. Main mosques of the city were especially covered by armed police personnel. The security plan continued throughout the days of Eid al-Fitr under the supervision of City Police Officer (CPO), said the spokesman.

City Traffic Police (CTP) also made special arrangements for Eid ul Fitr and traffic wardens were deployed to control traffic near Eidgahs, mosques and Imam Bargahs.

Talking to APP, CTP spokesman informed that two Deputy Superintendents of Police, 41 Inspectors, 507 Warden Officers and 137 Traffic Assistants performed field duties to regulate city traffic on Chand Raat and Eid ul Fitr. 400 Rescuers remained on special duties in the district control room, emergency rescue stations with 30 fully equipped emergency ambulances, nine fire vehicles, five rescue and recovery vehicles, two water bowzers, two special vehicles and 45 motorbike ambulances during Eid holidays to provide emergency cover to the citizens in case of any emergency.—APP