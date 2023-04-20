Eid-ul-Fitr: A collection of joys and blessings | By Ghulam Yaseen Nizami

Eid-ul-Fitr: A collection of joys and blessings

EID-ul-Fitr is a combination of many joys and blessings. One of them is the joy of fasting in Ramadan, the second is the joy of prayers in Ramadan, the third is the revelation of the Qur’an, the fourth is Shab-e-Qadr and the fifth is the blessing of those who fast by Allah for mercy and forgiveness and the joy of freedom from the punishment of hell. Then it is ordered to express all these joys through charity which is called charity of Fitr so that the act of spending and giving charity is also involved along with worship. These are the reasons why this day is called a “day of joys and blessings” for believers. Allah says: Complete the required count of Ramadan and glorify Him that He has given guidance so that you may be grateful.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said: On the night of Eid-ul-Fitr, the angels call out in the streets and streets by divine command: O Muslims! You were ordered to fast this Holy month, you should do it. You have been ordered to pray in the night now get up and go to the Eid-Gah and stand in front of your Lord in a row in front of your Lord, when you return from there, all your sins will be forgiven. It is mentioned in the Hadith that on the night of Eid-ul-Fitr, the angels give voice in the streets, which all creatures except jinn and man hear: O Nation of the Last Prophet (PBUH)! Come to the presence of your Lord, Your Lord is Most Forgiving even small kindness is accepted and forgives great sins. When people are present at the Eid-Gah in rows and politely, then Allah Almighty asks. O angels! Tell what should be the compensation of a labourer who does his work diligently? The angels say: O Lord! The compensation is that his labour is paid in full.

It is said: O Angel! Be a witness, I enrich my righteous servants with my pleasure and forgiveness of their sins in exchange for the fasting and night prayers of Ramadan. Then he says: O my servants! Ask me, by my honour and glory, I will give you whatever you ask of me for your religious and worldly needs on this occasion. Hearing this, the angels are happy and give good news to the nation. The Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) said: On the morning of Eid-ul-Fitr, Gabriel prepares an army of seventy thousand angels to attend the service of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and everyone has flags in their hands. Where the lanterns of light are displayed and the spirits of prophets, martyrs and peacemakers reside. Between them is a very bright lantern, the light of which is superior to the light of the moon and the sun, and the light of the moon and the sun also reaches from it.

No one but Allah knows the length and width of this lantern. Gabriel takes the angels and stands up from the literary after presenting a gift from Allah to the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The Holy Prophet (PBUH) became aware and said: Gabriel! Did the resurrection take place? They say: Not now. The Holy Prophet says: Then how did it come? They say: Today is the day of Eid, today is the day that God’s mercy is active. Those who fast in Ramadan and recite Qur’an and those who give charity to the poor and needy will get a great reward. The Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) said: Honour the Day of Fitrand protect it from sin. Take a bath, changing clothes, trimming nails, cutting moustache, smelling good, giving charity and coming out for prayer.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) has ordered to give charity of Fitr on day of Eid to the poor, the orphans, the needy, the needy and the widows to share in this joy. There are three benefits of paying charity: acceptance of fasts, protection from the harshness of death and peace from the punishment of the grave. On this day, people came to the house of Hazrat Umar (RA) and they saw that you closed the door and wept bitterly. Today is the day of happiness and joy, how about crying instead of happiness? You wiped your tears and said: This is the day of Eid. O people! It is also the day of Eid. Today whose prayers and fasting have become popular. Undoubtedly, today is the day of Eid for him, but today is not the day of Eid for one, whose prayer was rejected and his fast was rejected. And I am crying because of the fear that ah! I do not know whether I have been accepted or rejected.

This Eid is not for those who wasted this month in negligence and carelessness and failed in the exam. Someone has said the truth: Eid is not for those who wear new and bright clothes but Eid is for those who fear Allah’s promise. In other words, he became pious and pious by fasting in Ramadan and passed the responsibility test. Just think with your hand on your heart! This is the same person to whom The Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) had given the good news of Paradise in his life, yet this state of God’s grace is only thinking that it is not known whether my prayers of Ramadan have been accepted or not.

