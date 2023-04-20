Eid ul-Fitr 2023 — Moon Sighting Updates in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The crescent for the month of Shawwal has been not sighted in Lahore, and other major cities on Thursday as all ayes are on Ruet body for the announcement of Eid Ul Fitr.

Meanwhile, the key Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s meeting is underway at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in the country’s federal capital for the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

The apex moon sighting committee is currently busy collecting testimonials from all over the country regarding the sighting of the crescent. Media reports claimed that the moon has not been sighted in Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and other regions.

Earlier, Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) said Eidul Fitr is likely to be celebrated across the nation this year on Saturday, April 22.

Mufti said the birth of the moon is expected to take place on April 20 at 9:13 am local time, and added that the age of the crescent at sunset will be less than 10 hours on the evening of 29th Ramadan. A new moon has to be at least 19 hours at the time of sunset [at the place of observation] to be sighted.

He said the weather is expected to be clear in all most areas of Pakistan and cited very thin chances of a moon sighting on the eve of April 20. The South Asian nation is expected to observe 30 days of fasting this year.