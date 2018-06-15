Eid-ul-Fitr is a very important day for Muslims, as day marks end of holy month of Ramadan. Ramadan (or Ramzan) is when Muslims from all over the world keep fasting from sunrise till sunset as a mark of piety to Allah, their God. This holy month is very auspicious to Muslims all over world.

Muslims observe a fast (abstaining from food and beverages, including water) for 30 days, starting with the sighting of the new moon and end their fast after seeing the new moon, the next month. Coming to the new moon, the festival marks the end of Ramadan. Eid is celebrated in India and elsewhere in the world, including Pakistan with much enthusiasm and fervour by Muslims from all strata of life.

J D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

