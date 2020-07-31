Eid-ul-Azha today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated today (Saturday) with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country. Eid congregations would be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country. Ulema would deliver Khutbah highlighting significance of the day and philosophy of great sacrifice. Later people will offer sacrifice of animals to follow Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).