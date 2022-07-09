Eid-ul-Azha today

The nation will be celebrating Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour today to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The day began with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity, safety and security of the country.

Religious scholars, in their Eid sermons will highlight the importance to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). In the Federal Capital, the main Eid congregation will be held at the Faisal Mosque.

Following the Eid prayers, the Muslims will perform the ritual of sacrificing animals, spend their time feasting with family and friends, and distribute sacrificial meat among their family members, friends, and the poor.

Special security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order on the occasion of Eid and avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, keeping their past tradition, the people of Bara in Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa celebrated Eidul Azha with Saudi Arabia and offered Eid prayers on Saturday.