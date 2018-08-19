Eid-ul-Azha likely to remain humid; no rain predicted

Islamabad

The met experts have indicated no chances of rain during the first two days of upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Adha while a new weather system is likely to enter the country on the third day of eid. “On August 22 (Wednesday) and 23(Thursday) , the weather will remain hot and humid across the country and there will be no rain except some chances in Kashmir”, Spokesman and Director National Weather Forecasting Center (NWFC), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Dr. Khalid Malik revealed on Saturday.

Talking to APP, Dr. Khalid said, no weather system is likely to be developed till the second day of Eid-ul-Adha so weather will be hot and humid during first two days of Eid. From the third day of Eid which is August 24 (Friday), a weather system is likely to affect upper parts of the country and bring rain, he said.

This system will produce rain in upper parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially, Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Hazara, Mardan and Malakand division, he added. According to the weather report released by PMD for the next 24 hours, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded (mm) during the last 24 hours was Rawalpindi(Chaklala 59, Shamsabad 26), Islamabad (Bokra 40 Zeropoint 38, Golra 26, Airport 17, Saidpur 10), Faislabad 15, Kamra 13, Muree 09, Lahore (A/P) 07, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa :Malamjabba 43, Pattan 31, Saidu Sharif 27, Mirkhani 22, Dir 20, Abbotabad 16, Drosh, Cherat 11, Balakot 07, Kalam 04, Lower Dir 03,Parachinar 02, Peshawar(city) 01, Sindh: Mirpur khas 37, Dhali 20, Diplo 16, Islamkot 06, Mithi, Chachoro 05, Hyderabad 04, SH. Benzirbad 03, Nagarparkr 01,Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 26, Garidupatta 35, Kotli 10, Rawalakot 01, Gilgit-Baltistan : Astore 08, Sakrdu 05, Bagrote, Bunji, Gupis 03, Balochistan: Zhob 03.The maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Dalbandin 44 C, Nokkundi, Chillas 43 C.—APP

