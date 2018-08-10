Eid-ul-Azha likely on August 22 in Pakistan: Met Office

LAHORE : The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that Eid-ul-Azha will fall on August 22, Wednesday.

There is a good chance of sighting the Zil-Hajj moon on August 12, the Met Office said on Friday.

The Zil-Hajj moon “will be born on Saturday afternoon” and will be visible on Sunday evening, it added.

In Saudi Arabia, it is likely that the month of Zil-Hajj will begin on Sunday and Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on August 21.

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zil-Hajj — which is the last month of the Islamic calendar and marks the start of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Eid-ul-Azha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (A.S.) willingness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God.

