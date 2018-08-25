Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with religious zeal in Balochistan

Quetta

:Eid-ul- Azha was celebrated with great religious fervour to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) across the Balochistan province.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Muslim Ummah and for progress, prosperity and safety of the country. Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan and Chairman Senate Mir Sadiq Sanjarani offered prayer of Eid-ul-Azah at Governor House.

The Eid congregation was held at 200 different places of provincial capital including mosques, imambargahs and open places amid tight security while the main Eid prayer congregation was held at Eidgah Toghi Road.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Balochistan Abdul Razzaq Cheema told APP that about 5000 security forces including police, Levies Force and Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan were deployed at Eid congregations and sensitive areas of Quetta City, aiming to ensure foolproof security during Eid-ul-Azah.

He said 80 police mobile and Eagle Forces personnel on 200 motorbikes were assigned for patrolling in the area to avoid any untoward situation. —APP

Share on: WhatsApp