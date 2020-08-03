Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with religious zeal amid pandemic

Eid-ul-Azha celebrations continued in full swing consecutively for three days as people proceed to sacrifice animals, as part of the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS), amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a bid to maintain the successes achieved in containing the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the government had advised the masses to strictly comply with safety guidelines while observing Eid and municipal authorities and other relevant departments across the country have made comprehensive arrangements for cleanliness and collection of offals. Meanwhile, the first day of Eid-ul-Adha was dawned with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Ummah, progress, prosperity, and security of the country as well as the importance of following the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). The first and second days of Eid celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country amid arranging parties with mouthwatering dishes and distributing the sacrificial animal meat among the poor and relatives. Several people who could not slaughter their animals on first and second days of Eid-ul-Azha, performed this ritual on the third day of Islamic festival. Families and youngsters arranged special barbecue parties on rooftops, green lawns and opened air places at home. Health experts have asked citizens not to eat too much meat at a time as it can be harmful for their health, especially during current season. President Dr Arif Alvi and PM Imran Khan also urged upon the nation to be more dedicated to the cause of Eid-ul Adha and help the poor and needy amid the pandemic. While greeting the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, PM Imran urged the people to strictly follow SOPs to contain the spread of coronavirus.