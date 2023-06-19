ISLAMABAD – Ruet Hilal committee will meet today to sight the Zil Hajj moon around sunset today on Monday.

The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is being held at Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi where the body’s chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

Members of zonal, and district committees will meet at their respective headquarters today as the moon for the last Islamic month is likely to be seen today.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that Eid ul Azha, the feast of sacrifice, will likely fall on June 29 based on their forecast. It said major metropolises are likely to experience cloudy weather during the moon sighting on June 19.

As the official announcement is yet pending based on the decision following the moon sighting; the met office suggests the moon can be visible for more than an hour after sunset. As per the prediction, Zill Hajj’s moon will is expected to be visible on June 19.

What is Eid ul Azha

In Pakistan and other parts of the world, the religious festival is marked with great enthusiasm as people begin the day by performing the Eid prayer. One of the main traditions of the festival is the sacrifice of animal, usually a goat, sheep, cow, or came known as Qurbani which is carried out in memory of Hazrat Ibrahim’s (A.S) willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah SWT.

The meat from the sacrificed animal is then divided into three parts, one-third is kept by the family who performed the sacrifice, one-third is given to relatives and friends, and the remaining one-third is distributed among the poor and needy.

During the major festival, families and friends hold get-togethers to share meals, exchange gifts, and engage in social activities. The festive atmosphere continues for several days, with people visiting each other’s homes and participating in community events.