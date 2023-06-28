Eid ul Azha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is a key Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims across the globe. The two of major occasions in Islam means the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’ and ‘Feast of the Sacrifice.’

The occasion commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim A.S to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah SWT. Muslims believe as Prophet Ibrahim A.S was about to sacrifice his son, the Almighty sent a lamb to be sacrificed instead. This event depicts submission to Allah’s instructions and it serves as a reminder of the importance of faith.

Here’s a compilation of best Eid Status for your Whatsapp and other social platforms…

