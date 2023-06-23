LAHORE – Ahead of Eidul Adha 2023, inflation-weary Pakistanis have found themselves gripped by plights of issues including record inflation, while most people lament that the economic meltdown hampered their buying power, putting sacrificial animals especially goats beyond reach.

Other than the inflation, the caretaker government of Punjab has slapped an additional tax on sellers at temporary cattle markets.

Pakistan Observer has learnt that several temporary markets have been formed across the region for selling animals. As buyers and sellers are facing the brunt, the government aimed to collect Rs500 per goat and Rs1,000 per big animal cow /camel from animal traders.

The additional tax makes a comeback after 16 years and it was reportedly revoked by the previous government to boost animal sale purchase.

Meanwhile, the Lahore administration has formed several temporary sales market and a key market at Shahpur Kanjran, and also moved the temporary livestock market from Sigian to Dosaku Chowk.