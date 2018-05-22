Eid shopping & harassment

Eid is a holy event, which all Muslims are blessed to celebrate. Eid also comes with shopping and shopping comes with terror of being harassed by {complete} strangers. The constant staring and occasional gropes are very common in markets during Ramadan. Tales of perversions are uncountable. I have heard numerous stories by women about being touched at inappropriate body parts in a crowd. These acts are being carried out from centuries and it has become a ritual for these men to go and do such intolerable (rather shameful) act every Ramadan.

Most of the women do not fight back or say something to them because they are traumatized by the action as it is very devastating for them as well as they fear that they will be the one looked down upon if they create a scene. Due to this, many women refrain to go to shopping during Ramadan. Strict measures should be taken during Ramadan to avoid these kinds of distressing event. Single man without family should not be allowed to enter the premises of the women markets. Security guards should be assigned by the government to keep an eye on these events.

FARIHA ABDUL REHMAN

Karachi

