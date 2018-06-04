Eid shopping gears up

Rawalpindi

As the Eid festival is coming nearer, a large number of citizens particularly females and children thronging busy markets and commercial plazas of the city to purchase required items for Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid shopping is gaining momentum as great rush of people is being witnessed in various markets and bazaars of the city.

Nowadays, particularly females and children are busy in buying bangles, henna, clothes, cosmetics, foot wears and other items for the festival.

Everyone try to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals celebrated after Ramadan with zeal and fervor and maximum arrangements are made in this regard.

Although the holy month of Ramadan is not finished yet, but, the residents are on a shopping spree to celebrate Eid ul Fitar.

Large number of people throng markets and shopping centers, especially after Iftar, to purchase clothes, accessories, jewellery, shoes and other items. Some of them are also buying other items like new furniture and decorative items for their homes.—APP