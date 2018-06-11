Eid preparation in full swing in twin cities

Rawalpindi

Preparation to celebrate Eid ul Fitr are in full swing as great rush of people is being witnessed in various markets and bazaars of the city. After Iftar, the Bazaars and markets are witnessed full of visitors.

The important shopping malls located at Raja Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Commercial Market,Bara Market and cantonment markets fully decorated to attract the customers and giving festive look.

Nowadays, particularly females and children are busy in buying bangles, henna, clothes, cosmetics, foot wears and other items for the festival.

Everyone try to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals celebrated after Ramadan with zeal and fervor and maximum arrangements are made in this regard.

Although, the holy month of Ramadan is not finished yet, but, the residents are on a shopping spree to celebrate Eid ul Fitar.

Large number of people throng to markets and shopping centers, especially after Iftar, to purchase clothes, accessories, jewellery, shoes and other items. Some of them are also buying other items like new furniture and decorative items for their homes.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened with the deployment of extra police force at various busiest and sensitive sites in the city and rest parts of the district to avert any threat.

According to Police spokesman, police force has been put on high alert and vigilance to ensure foolproof security arrangements at the busiest shopping centers and shopping malls and the places of worships.—APP