Eid Mubarak from PAF | By Sultan M Hali

Eid Mubarak from PAF

ON 10 April 1959, which was Eid-ul-Fitr — a religious holiday to mark the end of Ramadan month long fasting, Pakistan Air Force achieved its first kill in the air. Assuming that PAF would have lowered its guard, an Indian Air Force Canberra assumed that it would be able to fly pretty deep into Pakistan and get away with it. What happened next is related first hand from Flight Lieutenant Yunis of No 15 Squadron at Peshawar:

“The air defence alert (ADA) arrangements at Peshawar were spartan—a couple of chairs in the balmy April sunshine in one corner of the alert platform where we sat and chatted and drank tea—it was still too early in the morning to expect our breakfast from the mess. I had been detailed for ADA that Eid day along with two other bachelor pilots—the married officers were ‘spared’ so that they could join the festivities with their families. They would be green with envy at the bachelors before that day was over! I myself nearly missed the excitement to come, when Naseer Butt, who was to be my formation leader, threatened to put me on mobile duty as punishment for being late. But perhaps our common Cranwellian connection persuaded him to relent! I had a total of 450 hours at that time, with about 100 on the Sabre. Boredom had not quite begun to set in when the alarm sounded for a scramble of two Sabres. In no time at all, Naseer and I were off the ground in a maximum rate climb, on a vector of 150 degrees.”

The vector had been given by Pilot Officer Rab Nawaz the duty air defence controller crouched tensely in front of his radar screen in the operations cabin of 223 Squadron. The WW-II Type 15 mobile radar unit was deployed at Wegowal, an abandoned airstrip near Sargodha, and was hooked up to a makeshift Sector Operations Centre (SOC) located at the Tiwana House in Sargodha cantonment. It was from this SOC that the duty operations officers, Flight Lieutenant A M Shahzada, had given Peshawar the order to scramble.

Rab Nawaz was a very junior officer and his job was not made any easier by the absence of a height finding facility. Moreover, the aircraft blips spread across nearly 10 to 15 miles of the range scale on his vintage radar screen. Nevertheless, Rab Nawaz persevered and, with intense concentration, eventually succeeded in manoeuvring the Sabres into visual contact with the target, whose contrails no doubt played an important part in this interception. Yunis continues:

“At about 20,000 ft, we spotted a double trail way above and far ahead. Assuming two Hunters, I selected their wingspan on my gun sight. No target was available to our controlling radar but we were vectored on a curve of pursuit .When we were at 41,000 ft, the trails could be identified as a single Canberra flying on a steady northerly heading, clearly oblivious of any threat to it. Overhead Gujrat now, it appeared to be at about 50,000 ft. We punched our tanks and, although we were still out of range, the mounting excitement threatened to get the better of sound judgment.”

The Sabre leader now called for clearance to shoot and, for a moment, Rab Nawaz debated whether to go through the full standard procedure for obtaining permission. But that would very likely cause enough delay to allow the positively identified Canberra to slip away—such a close encounter may not occur again in a long time. He quickly told Shahzada at SOC that he was about to clear the Sabres to shoot—and proceeded to do just that. Yunis goes on:

“We were still not within optimum range but Naseer impatiently launched into a series of energy—climb/burst-of-gunfire/stall out sequence which became more desperate with each repetition. In the meantime, I kept a steady height and heading in order to give rear cover to my leader. It suddenly occurred to me that, if the Canberra spotted us, he would in all probability turn right i.e. . . . . towards the border, so I eased over in that direction. The leader had given me the okay to have a go if I got the opportunity. Presently the Canberra did turn right and then, as if he had spotted me, quickly reversed. On that side he must have spotted Butt, for he seemed to panic and tightened his turn, which of course caused him to lose height rapidly. I saw my chance and put a bead on his right engine—just in time I remembered my Hunter wingspan setting and quickly ranged on half the Canberra’s span–-immediately I could see my bullets impacting on his right engine. I traversed the bead to the centre, not letting go of the trigger till the guns stopped—due to over–heating, as it turned out. But I had fired 1,200 rounds by then and the doomed Canberra whipped into a spiral.

“I had not seen any ejection but, in fact, both crews were found, relatively unharmed, by a ground party after the ill-fated Indian Canberra crashed near Rawat, close to Rawalpindi. The captured Indian aircrew comprised Squadron Leader J.C. Sen Gupta (pilot) and Flight Lieutenant S.N. Rampal (navigator) from the IAF’s No. 106 Sqn, who were taken into custody and after the usual interrogation, returned to India. While I headed for base, stunned by the excitement of my experience, Butt watched the Canberra spiral down to its impact point. As I approached Peshawar I was sorely tempted to do a victory roll over the base, and resisted the temptation—this may have been providential because two sorties later this aircraft had an aileron–-jam malfunction which the pilot overcome only in the nick of time to avoid a crash. Had this jam occurred during my contemplated victory roll, I could have easily wound up being an ‘over confidence’ statistic in a fatal accident inquiry.”

A befitting Eid gift to the nation from Pakistan Air Force, which had drawn first blood! Flight Lieutenant Yunis was awarded the ‘Sitara-e-Jurat’ , the coveted gallantry medal of PAF. He rose to the rank of Air Vice Marshal and retired in June, 1990. History was to repeat itself, when on 27 February 2019, pilots of No 15 Squadron, to which Yunis belonged, were part of the team that shot down an IAF Mig-21 and captured its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

—The writer is a Retired Group Captain of PAF, who has written several books on China.

