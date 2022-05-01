Eid moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE

The Shawwal moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirate, the countries’ crescent sighting bodies announced Saturday, subsequently, the religious festival will be observed on Monday.

“The Crescent of Shawaal 1443 was not seen, subsequently, the month of Ramadan will complete 30 days today and Monday 2nd May, 2022 will be the day of Eid,” the official Twitter account of Haramain announced.

As for the UAE, the country’s Moon Sighting Committee, said the Shawwal crescent was not sighted, therefore, Sunday, May 1, will be the last day of Ramadan.

Similarly, Turkey, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, France, Singapore, and Australia would also observe Eid ul Fitr on Monday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s moon sighting body, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, will meet on Sunday to sight the moon of Shawal 1443 AH at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s office.