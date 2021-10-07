Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Pakistan on Oct 19 as Rabi-ul-Awal moon sighted

ISLAMABAD – The moon for the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal was sighted in Pakistan on Thursday, with the Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) falling on October 19.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced it after he chaired the meeting of the zonal committee at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat in Islamabad.

The rest of the zonal/ district committees met at their respective provincial/ district headquarters. Quoting astronomical considerations, Azad had said the chances of sighting the new crescent Thursday evening were “very bright”.

The new crescent was born on crossing conjunction point at 6:06 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Wednesday.