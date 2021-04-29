Eid holidays from May 10 to 15 in Pakistan, says NCOC

ISLAMABAD – Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Pakistan would be observed from May 10-15, said the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday.

“Announcement of Eid Holidays from 10-15 May 2021 — clearly stating intention of reducing national mobility,” the official NCOC statement said.

The forum has announced comprehensive SOPs/guidelines by the name of “STAY HOME-STAY SAFE — Eid-ul-Fitr-2021 from 8-16 May 2021” to slow the spread of the virus.

NCOC announces ‘Stay Home Stay Safe Strategy’ for mobility control from 8-16th May 21 including Eid ul Fitr holidays pic.twitter.com/6yqo4BnV9r — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 29, 2021

It has also imposed a ban on chaand raat bazars and tourism during the eid holidays in order to avoid further spread of the virus.

COVID Situation in Pakistan

On Thursday, Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate increased to 9.6% after the country registered over 5,000 new infections.

After 57,013 tests were conducted around the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported that 5,480 individuals tested positive for the coronavirus.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases has now reached 815,711, with the majority of cases being registered in Punjab.

So far, 708,193 recoveries have been made around the country, with 89,838 active cases as of today.

Pakistan had just recorded the largest single-day death toll since the pandemic began last year, with over 200 new deaths.

In light of the outbreak, the government is considering enforcing a lockdown in 20 cities from May 2/3.

The coronavirus situation is extremely bad in 20 cities throughout Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, according to a list, and the authorities struggling to contain the virus’s spread.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Dir Lower, Mardan, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Swat, Swabi, Muzaffarabad, Sudhnuti, Poonch, and Bagh are among the cities where a lockdown may be enforced.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid-19-pakistan-decides-to-reduce-inbound-international-flights/