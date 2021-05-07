Eid celebrations Public transport to operate on Saturday, Sunday

Sindh imposes new corona restrictions from May 9

Public transport will run on Saturday and Sunday with 50pc passenger occupancy to facilitate the people going hometown to celebrate Eid with their family and friends in Punjab.

Rickshaws, taxis, and private vehicles can also be run with 50 percent occupancy. Train service will continue with 70 percent occupancy.

The Railways will run 10 special Eid trains – four from Karachi to Lahore, 4 from Lahore to Karachi, one from Karachi to Multan, and one from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

According to a notification, a complete lockdown will be in place from May 8 to May 16 as part of SOPs to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The Punjab government’s step is in line with the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) decision.

In Karachi, the admin will enforce safety measures while in Islamabad pamphlets were distributed to the people to create awareness about the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the new coronavirus restrictions in Sindh will be imposed on May 9 and stay in force till May 16, a notification by the province’s home department stated.

The decision was taken to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. According to the directives issued on Friday, it was decided to reduce mobility and movement during Eidul Fitr.

The following measures have been announced by the government:

All tourist spots, picnic spots, beaches, and recreational spots closed, ban on inter-city, inter-provincial, and within city public transport, all markets and shops, except essential ones, to stay closed, Eid and Chand Raat bazaars to remain closed, No unnecessary movement from 7pm to 5am, Restaurants to stay open from 5am to 7pm and wearing masks in public spaces compulsory.

Micro smart lockdowns will be imposed in neighbourhoods identified as virus hotspots.

The divisional and deputy commissioners will be responsible for implementing coronavirus SOPs in these areas.—INP