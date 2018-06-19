Eid celebration

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, was celebrated with great joy and religious fervour across all the Indian States on June 16. In Mumbai alone, over five lakhs Muslims came out early morning dressed in their finery to offer their special Eid congregational prayers as thanksgiving at the 800-plus mosques in Mumbai. After the solemn prayers, people joyfully greeted each other with hugs of ‘Eid Mubarak’ in mosques, homes and public places.

The festival marked the culmination of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan during which Muslims observe a stringent dawn-to-dusk fast in which even water is not even permitted. After offering the Eid ‘namaaz’ (prayers), it was time for the celebrations with family, friends, neighbours and community people, savouring and serving each other the festival special dish of ‘sheer-korma’, a sweet preparation of milk, vermicelli and dry fruits. The community was not alone as they were joined in large numbers by Hindus, Christians, Jains and even Parsis to meet, greet and celebrate with their Muslim brethren.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

