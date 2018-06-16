Eid celebrated in Peshawar, parts of KP on Friday

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

While the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced to celebrate Eid ul Fitr on today (Saturday), Eid was celebrated in many parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the provincial metropolis Peshawar on Friday. In Peshawar more than fifty percent people observed Eid on Friday following announcement by the unofficial moon sighting committee to have received sufficient witnesses for the sighting of Shawaal moon.

The unofficial moon sighting committee commonly known as Qasim Ali Khan Mosque committee headed by Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai announced Thursday late evening it has received over 150 credible witnesses for sighting of Shawaal moon from various parts of the province including Swabi, Charsadda, Mardan, Takhtbhai, Timergara, Landi Kotal, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, Bannu. Teraah, North Waziristan agency and South Waziristan agency besides the provincial metropolis Peshawar. In Peshawar alone 14 people recorded witness for sighting of moon.

No sooner , the Qasim Ali Khan committee gave its verdict for the sighting of moon having sufficient witnesses , the verdict was passed on to the mosques in Peshawar and other parts of the province where the local Imaams announced the falling of 1st of Shawaal on Friday June 15. Consequently the Eid was celebrated Peshawar m, sans cantonment areas, and other parts of the province including Swabi, Charsadda, Mardan, Takhtbhai, Timergara, Landi Kotal, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, and Bannu. Teraah, North Waziristan agency and South Waziristan agency, Mohmand , Bajaur and other agencies of FATA.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decided to celebrate Eid ul Fitr on 16th June Saturday.