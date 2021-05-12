Eid Al Fitr on Thursday as Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan

The Shawwal crescent was sighted in Pakistan on Wednesday. Therefore, the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be on Thursday, May 13.

The announcement was made by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khkabir Azad after five-hour-long meeting for moon sighting.

Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Pakistan has begun from May 10 till May 15.

“Announcement of Eid Holidays from 10-15 May 2021 — clearly stating intention of reducing national mobility,” the official NCOC statement said.

The forum has announced comprehensive SOPs/guidelines by the name of “STAY HOME-STAY SAFE — Eid-ul-Fitr-2021 from 8-16 May 2021” to slow the spread of the virus.

It has also imposed a ban on chaand raat bazars and tourism during the eid holidays in order to avoid further spread of the virus.

