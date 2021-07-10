Eid Al Azha on July 21 as Zilhaj moon not sighted in Pakistan

KARACHI – The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that Eid Al Azha to fall on July 21 as Zilhaj moon has not been sighted in Pakistan on Saturday.

The month of Zilhaj will begin from July 12 as no witness of moon-sighting was received by the central committee, said chairman Moulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted there is be no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj 1442 AH on the evening of July 10 (Saturday).

The new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 06:18 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 10-07-2021 (Saturday), weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH on the evening of 10-07-2021 i.e. on 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/eidul-azha-to-fall-on-july-20-in-saudi-arabia-as-zilhaj-moon-not-sighted/