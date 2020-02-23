Ehsas programme a step towards welfare state, says Aslam Iqbal

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that nations who spent resources on education have achieved their destination whereas those who did not pay attention to education lagged behind.

He expressed these views while addressing a prize distribution ceremony of Govt Islamia Higher Secondary School. He said former corrupt rulers who installed exhibitory projects for their personal projection and corruption ignored education sector.

Due to wrong priority of these rulers, national economy has been ruined and problems of poverty and unemployment were created. Children are the hope of our bright future, all out resources are available for their education. Destiny of the nation will be changed by imparting latest education to the younger generation. The minister distributed prizes and certificates among the position holders.

A large number of teachers, students and their parents attended the ceremony. He also planted a sapling in the school. He said that priority of the government was to facilitate the less privileged segments of the society. Ehsas programme worth billions of rupees was a big step towards a welfare state. The government has started a journey towards setting up of a welfare state by launching this exemplary programme.

He said that such an economic and business oriented atmosphere is being created which will help to create new job opportunities.