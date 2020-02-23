Ehsas program to benefit middle class: PTI MNA

Staff Reporter The Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf MNA Nusrat Wahid has said that middle class will get effective relief from Ehsas Program. “The overnment is trying its level best to improve the life style of middle class families.” She said loans are being provided by the government on monthly basis, for starting their own businesses adding those who are compelled to live on footpaths, we have commenced Shelter program. “In addition we have adopted effective strategy to eliminate inflation & unemployment. She expressed her views while talking to delegation of media.” She further said that we have also taken appropriate strategy to improve health & education sectors as well as police station system. Our aim is to rail the country as the state of Holy Medina.