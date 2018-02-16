Ehsanullah Ehsan to be tried in military court, Senate told

ISLAMABAD : The interior ministry on Friday told the upper house of the parliament that the former leader of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and a former spokesperson of the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) Ehsanullah Ehsan would be tried in a military court.

State Minister on Interior Talal Chaudhry provided this information while responding to a question by Senator Farhatullah Babar on the detention and trial of Ehsan, and the nature of cases against him.

The state minister said that it had already been decided that Ehsan would not be pardoned. “Relevant institutions have decided not to pardon or release Ehsanullah Ehsan,” he said, adding that the relevant agency doesn’t want to hide Ehsan; instead, it wants him to face a legal course of action. “They would not have made his video public if they wanted to keep him out of sight.”

“The relevant intelligence agency publicised his video so people could see his confessions; this shows that the agency wants action against Ehsan, which will be taken as per the law of the land,” he added.

“Ehsan had surrendered to an intelligence agency; they can tell more about him. If the house desires, we can ask the relevant ministry to produce more details,” he said, without naming the Defence Ministry.

Senator Tahir Mashadi, who was presiding over the session, directed Chaudhry to approach the ministry in this regard. “The people of Pakistan want to know about the beast,” he said.

Orignally published by INP