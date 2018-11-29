Ehsan Mani resolves to revamp, boost sports in country

Peshawar

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board and head of the Pakistan Task Force on Sports, Ehsan Mani Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is much desirous and keen to boost sports sector in the country and that is why the PM has tasked him to streamline all sporting affairs.

Talking exclusively to APP Ehsan Mani underlined the need for a long term strategy to improve and streamline sports in Pakistan which according to him has almost reached the dead end and further deteriorating with each passing day. “We have jumped into the field to completely revamp the affairs of sports with a wish to involve the private sectors to get more sponsorship for ensuring best available resources and facilities to the players,” he said.

Accompanied by President FATA Olympic Shahid Khan Shinwari, Ehsan Mani, said Prime Minister Imran Khan has a true spirit and will make Pakistan a progressive country in the world of sports and other sectors. Ehsan Mani said he would continue his endeavors and obligation to come up to the expectation of the Prime Minister with regard to developing sports at grassroots level in Pakistan and bring back the right man for the right job.

Mani, who was elected unopposed PCB chairman for a three-year term after his nomination by the Prime Minister as the patron of the PCB, has a vast and considerable cricket administration experience is also member of the board of governors. He previously represented Pakistan at International Cricket Council from 1996-2002 and served as ICC President from 2003-06.

Ehsan Mani said the PCB has a duty to protect its players’ welfare, as well as their reputation and having a vast and valuable experience he wants to make a long term planning to bring back the talented youth of FATA into the mainstream. “I proposed eight regional teams by myself with an aim to give ample opportunities to each of the youth associated with the game to come forward and show talent. Such steps would also enhance the selection pool of the players to the national teams,” he informed.

“I’m really impressed the way new talent is coming up with tribal background despite difficult and tough situation and developing infrastructure would help these youngsters not only in the game of cricket but in other disciplines,” Ehsan Mani remarked. “I want to work on eight to nine games right now from the grassroots level by involving the private sectors,” he said. He also appreciated Shahid Khan Shinwari for his dedicating and continuing efforts in bringing back tribal youth to playing fields and achieving feats in this regard.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp