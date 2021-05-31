Ehsan Mani resigns as Chairman PCB

Lahore

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani has resigned from his post.

According to sources, Ahsan Mani has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan which has not been yet accepted.

Three-year term of Ehsan Mani will end on September 04 this year but he stepped down from the position few months earlier due to unknown reasons.

He was nominated Chairman PCB by Prime Minister Imran Khan on 20 August 2018.

Ahsan Mani was elected unopposed as PCB Chairman by the PCB’s Board of Governors for a period of three years on 4 September 2018.—INP