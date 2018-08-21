Ehsan Mani new chairman of PCB

Observer Report

Karachi

Pakistan’s new prime minister Imran Khan has appointed former ICC president Ehsan Mani as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday. The prime minster, who is also patron of the PCB, has taken this decision after Najam Sethi resigned on Monday as chairman of the board.

Mani is a wellknown personality in international cricket as he was the president of the International Cricket Council. Earlier, Najam Sethi said Monday that he was stepping down as Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board.

