Ehsan Mani lauds Najam Sethi’s services for cricket

Staff Reporter

Former International Cricket Council (ICC) president Ehsan Mani — who has been nominated for the position of Paki-stan Cricket Board (PCB) chief by the prime minis-ter — on Tuesday lauded the services of outgoing PCB chief Najam Sethi for his efforts to bring in-ternational cricket back to Pakistan.

In an interview with a TV channel, Mani said if he is elected as PCB chief by the body’s board of gov-ernors he will work on improving domestic cricket for which he has “short and long-term strategies”.

He also vowed to “wipe out” nepotism from the cricket body, a promise in line with the new gov-ernment’s agenda.

“We will dig out the best talent in youngsters and will give them a chance to prove themselves at the international level,” he said.

In order to “bring Paki-stani cricket on the right path,” Mani said he will “take suggestions from [the country’s] cricket legends”.

Share on: WhatsApp