Ehsaas Ration registration process begins

Ehsaas Ration programme has been launched here for providing commodities to the deserving people at subsidized rates as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad said the registration process has been started for the programme. He asked the deserving families to get themselves registered at Ehsaas Ration website as only one person from each family would be able to register for Ration.

The eligible person’s mobile sim must be registered on national identity card and eligibility message would be received through 8171 within four weeks of the registration process, he informed.—APP