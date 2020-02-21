Ehsaas Programme a giant leap towards poverty alleviation: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the Ehsaas Programme as a valuable vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. This programme is a giant leap towards poverty alleviation and the establishment of a welfare state.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of distribution of assets in deserving persons under Mera Karobar Meri Amdni of Ehsaas Programme in Layyah.

In his address delivered in Saraiki language, the chief minister announced to grant the status of tehsil to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed area of Muzaffargarh. He also announced to launch the Ehsaas Programme in Punjab with an amount of Rs 12 billion which will directly benefit 18 lac needy people and 64 lac people will be indirectly benefitted. 375 union councils of 23 districts have been chosen across the country including Layyah, DG Khan and Jhang districts of Punjab, he added.

Giving assets to 260 needy persons has been started in 22 rural union councils of Layyah and the deserving persons will also be given retail shops’ material, rickshaws and pushcarts for earning their livelihood, he added. Similarly, the deserving rural population will be given cows and goats and needy females of rural areas have also been included in this beneficial programme. 60 percent beneficiaries will be females and share of males will be 40 percent. Provision of resources for earning livelihood will usher in an era of prosperity in the villages, concluded the chief minister.

The CM presided over an important meeting at Circuit House in Layyah to review law and order situation as well as progress made on development schemes.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister informed that Rs.18.77 billion was being spent on 2284 public welfare scheme in the district and vowed to include Layyah district in the overall development process. No compromise will be made on the quality of development projects as I am visiting different areas to personally monitor the progress being on the development projects, he added. He regretted that past government beguiled the people by lip-service and enmity was made with Layyah district by ignoring its development. The incumbent government will overcome the deprivations of the area, he assured.

The chief minister announced to upgrade the sub-campus of Bahauddin Zakariya University in Layyah and informed the participants that work is in progress to establish a university in every district. He directed to strictly follow open-door policy in offices and officers should work hard to solve the problems of the people. The problems being faced by MNAs and MPAs will be resolved at every level, he added.

Niaz Ahmed Jhakkar MNA, MPAs including Rafaqat Ali, Tahir Randhawa, Shahabuddin, Malik Ahmed Ali Aulakh, Commissioner and RPO DG Khan, DC and DPO Layyah and others attended the meeting.

He also made a surprise visit to tribal areas of Mubarki and Mat Chandia in Kōh-e Sulaymān DG Khan. The locals were surprised to found him around and chanted the slogan of ‘long live Usman Buzdar.’ The chief minister sat on rocky land and listened to their problems. While talking to the locals in colloquial Balochi, Usman Buzdar maintained that the Kōh-e Sulaymān area is like his home and was unable to visit this area earlier due to pressing engagements.