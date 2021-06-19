Ehsaas program to empower persons with disabilities: MrsAlvi

First Lady MrsSaminaArifAlvi on Saturday urged for empowerment of the Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) through programs like Ehsaas and Akhuwat to make them productive members of the society.

She expressed these views in a wheelchairs and financial assistance cheques distribution ceremony at the Sindh Governor’s House here.

MrsAlvi called for making concerted efforts by all for the betterment of the special persons and said vibrant efforts were being made for the purpose.

The First Lady also stressed the need for imparting vocational training to special persons to enable them to earn their livelihood.