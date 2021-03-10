Ehsaas Mobile Langar – PM launches ‘No one Sleeps Hungry’ programme

ISLAMABAD – In a step towards helping poor segment of society, Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally inaugurated Ehsaas Mobile Langar programme under slogan ‘No one Sleeps Hungry’.

Under the poject, laborers and deserving people on roads will be provided food through mobile trucks. Initially, the programme has been started in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and it will be expended in other cities in next phase.

Imran Khan also distributed food from among people after the inauguration of the project.

The premier while addressing the ceremony termed it a step towards a welfare state, which always cares for its poor and deserving people.

احساس موبائل لنگر کا آغاز- عمران خان کی سربراہی میں فلاحی ریاست کی جانب ایک اہم سنگ میل۔

اس منصوبے کے تحت غریب اور دیہاڑی دار طبقے کو موقع پر کھانا فراہم کیا جائے گا۔#کوئی_بھوکا_نہیں_سوئے_گا@Ehsaas_Pk@PakBaitulMal@SaniaNishtar pic.twitter.com/42UQt4L5bi — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) March 10, 2021

“I always feel happy to see that poor and deserving are getting shelter and food with dignity at shelter homes across Pakistan,” he said.

He also stressed that quality of food should be served at shelter homes and through Ehsas Mobile Trucks.

The premier announced to launch a programme in June to help people to buy kitchen items.

He said similarly direct subsidy will be provided to farmers in June so that they can procure fertilizers and other agricultural inputs.

Prime Minister Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said the project has been executed with the cooperation of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal.