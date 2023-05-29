Ehsaas Kafalat Program 2023 – Here’s how to register yourself online

Ehsaas Kafalat Programme was launched to facilitate the poor segments of society and was aimed to curb poverty, amid soaring prices as people are bearing the brunt in a paralyzed economy as inflation increases.

It’s a battle of survival, the country’s economy has gone from bad to worse while forex reserves depleted. World media covers a gloomy picture of the crisis-hit country, while the government is trying to cover the naked truth.

One of the state-run initiatives is Ehsaas Kafalat Program but many people are still unaware of how to register themselves for the program.

In reality, Ehsaas Kafalat Program is an online portal in which deserving people can check their registration. To make it hassle-free, a web eligibility portal was rolled out to check Ehsaas Kafalat Program.

How to check your eligibility for Ehsaas Kafalat Program

To check your availability, send your NADRA CNIC number to 8171. In this regard, a mobile SMS needs to send to the helpline of the Ehsaas Kafalat Program.

How to register yourself

After checking your availability, you have to click on your registration button on the official portal

The portal will need personal information, like ID card number, mobile number, and complete address.

After entering the complete details, you need to wait for some days to get included in the program.