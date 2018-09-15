Egyptians win Int’l squash tournaments

Islamabad

World No 48 Youssef Soliman of Egypt beat World No 20 Leo Au of Hong Kong in the final of the Serena Hotels Chief of Air Staff International Squash for Men here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Friday.

The final was a thrilling contest between Leo and Youseff. Both players displayed superb game however, Leo Au won the first game with the game score 13/11.

He consolidated his grip on the match by winning second game with the game score 13/11. Soliman came back in the match by winning the third game with the game score 11/7. He took the match to the final game by winning the fourth game as well with the game score 11/6. The fifth and final game was also won by him with the game score 11/6 earning him the championship trophy.

Meanwhile the final of Pakistan Open for Womens’ Squash Championship was easily won by the Egyptian Rowan Elarby in straight sets. She defeated her country mate Nada Abbas in one sided match which lasted for 32 minutes.

Rowan Elarby dominated her opponent from the very start of the match and won the first game with the score 11/5. She consolidated her grip on the match by winning the second game with the score 11/8. The third game was also won by Rowan with the game score 11/7 earning her the championship trophy.

Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Arshad Mehmood, Hilal-e-Imtiaz Milatary who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony awarded trophies and prizes to the players.

Squash legends Qamar Zaman, Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan were also present on the occasion.—APP