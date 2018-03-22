Egyptian Grand Mufti endorses Pakistan’s national narrative Paigham-e-Pakistan

Mufti-e-Azam Egypt, Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel Karim Allam Wednesday vehemently endorsed Pakistan’s national narrative against extremism and terrorism ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ saying declaring anyone infidel by an individual is against the teachings of Islam.

Addressing a round table discussion on ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan; A National Narrative to Counter Terrorism,’ he said consensus on Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative is the part of collective efforts against terrorism and extremism which are common foes of both countries.

He said extremism if spread in society unchecked would definitely lead to enhanced terrorism in the country. He said he had read the Arabic translation of Paighan-e-Pakistan, comprising a joint declaration and a unanimous Fatwa reflects collective message of the state of Pakistan. This is also compatible with the thinking of the world.

He said issuing decrees is not the job of caves’ sitting terrorists. Only competent researchers, Ulema, Mutfi and scholars having vast knowledge of Quran,” Hadith and Fiqa” could issue Fatwa on sensitive issues.

“We have to wage Jihad to combat the menaces like Daesh as Daesh sends over 30,000 messages daily on twitter.” He said the modern tools of communications should be used to counter the narrative of terrorist organizations. We should spread Islamic teachings to save the young generation from extremism and terrorism.

Lauding the efforts of Pakistani Ulema, he said Pakistani Ulema and Mashaikh are working in challenging situation being faced by Egypt and Pakistan.

He said declaring any one infidel is very dangerous approach, the Muslim Ummah should play its role to counter such trends. The negative thinking must be transformed into positive one with joint efforts. Punishing any one on wrong doing is the purview of the state and judiciary; individuals must not take law into their hands for punishing the sinners or wrong doers.

He said Ulema, Mashaikh, scholars and intellectuals will overcome multiple challenges with joint efforts. The thinking of terrorists is dangerous which will not only devastate them but also innocents. Ulema, Mashaikh and Intellectuals should make joint efforts to save them and all from certain devastation.

Earlier, Secretary Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Ikram-ul-Haq welcomed Dr Shawki Ibrahim in federal capital. Dr Aftab Ahmed of International Islaimc University elaborated Paigham-e-Pakistan with details.

Dr Farkhanda said women could play vital role in elimination of terrorism and extremism. Member CII Dr Raghib Naeemi said Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative has been lauded by Oman, Jordan , Saudi Arabia, Egypt and various other countries. Paigham-e-Pakistan should be taught to the children of schools, colleges and universities.—APP

Related