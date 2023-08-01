Egypt was pulling out all the stops to support its citizens abroad, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly told an expats conference on Monday.

Speaking in Cairo, the premier said Egyptians living in other parts of the world were still considered an “integral part” of Egyptian society.

He noted that through its various agencies and institutions Egypt’s government was working hard to provide all means of assistance to its people residing in foreign countries.

In his opening speech at the fourth edition of the conference, Madbouly said: “Egypt is always seeking to know their requirements and work to solve any problems they face, whether in the country of residence or inside the homeland.”

The event was attended by around 1,000 Egyptians from 56 nations. “We are keen to always affirm that Egyptians abroad are an integral part of the fabric of Egyptian society as they maintain their originality and belonging to the homeland and support the Egyptian state at all times,” the PM added.

Madbouly pointed out the importance of involving Egyptian expats, with relevant expertise, in key national development projects.

Soha Gendy, minister of state for emigration and Egyptian expatriates’ affairs, said that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi fully backed efforts to support expatriates.

She said the ministry-organized conference was established with the aim of addressing issues impacting on citizens abroad, such as the economic and monetary policies of Egyptian banks, and investment matters.

Also on this year’s conference agenda for discussion was the upcoming presidential election and the participation of Egyptians abroad.—Agencies