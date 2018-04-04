Egypt to have anti-terror council, parliament okays

Cairo

Egypt’s parliament has approved the articles of a new law to establish the Supreme Council for Combating Terrorism.

Egypt’s parliament has approved the articles of a new law to establish the Supreme Council for Combating Terrorism.

The preliminary approval of all 20 articles of the new law modifies a presidential decree which first regulated the council, Egyptian newspapers said Tuesday.

It will replace the National Council to combat terrorism and extremism suggested by President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi in 2017. The council will set a strategy to mass all state institutions to eradicate both external and internal terrorism without messing with freedom rights.

Parliament speaker Ali Abdel-Aal ?announced that the final vote on the law ?will be postponed until a later meeting.

“As ?we lack two-thirds of MPs as required by ?the constitution, I decide to postpone the ?final vote to a later date,” said Abdel-Aal as quoted by Ahram Online. The council’s main location will be in Cairo, and its head will have to call for meeting every two months.—Agencies