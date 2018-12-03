Egypt envoy discusses security with Gen Qamar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan Ahmed Muhammad Fadel Yacoub visited General Headquarters and called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and relations between the two countries came under discussion, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In September, promotion of trade, economic and investment cooperation was agreed between the two countries during a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 73rd session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

