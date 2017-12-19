Egypt condemns terror attack in Quetta

Cairo

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 17th, the Arab Republic of Egypt condemned the terrorist attack against a church in the Pakistani city of Quetta, killing eight people and wounding 44 others.

The statement expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing speedy recovery for those injured, and stressing that the Egyptian government and people stand with the government and people of Pakistan against terrorism. It also called for concerted international efforts in order to eradicate the phenomenon of terrorism and counter extremist ideology.—PR