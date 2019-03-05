Egypt calls for restraint, dialogue between Pakistan, India

Cairo

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt on March 2nd, the Arab Republic of Egypt called for exercising restraint and de-escalation between Pakistan and India, following the recent developments between two countries in the wake of the terrorist bombing perpetrated in the India part of Kashmir.

Egypt also stressed the importance of upholding dialogue between the two countries in order to settle all outstanding issues between them, and avoid escalation given its negative effects of security and stability in both countries and in south Asia in general. The statement also affirmed Egypt’s confidence in the wisdom of the two countries to exercise maximum restraint in order to overcome the current crisis. —PR

