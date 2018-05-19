EFU wins brand of year award

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

EFU Life Assurance Limited has been conferred with ‘Brands of the Year Award 2017’ for the Best Life Insurance Company by The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

‘Brands of the Year Award’ is a distinctive and premier recognition for a brand recognized as a champion in its industry category based on current year market standing and consumer preference. It honours only that single brand in each category every year which dominantly led through all the levels of selection criteria.

2017 was the start of the 25th year of EFU Life business operations as a leading life insurer in Pakistan. EFU Life is a pioneer of the unit linking concept in Pakistan and has always been at the forefront of groundbreaking innovations in products, technology and services.

The company is committed to building on to the brand and providing comprehensive accessible and affordable insurance plans to meet the diverse needs of individuals through all stages of their life.