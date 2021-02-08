EFU Life wins CSR Award 2021

Our Correspondent Lahore

EFU Life Assurance Limited, the leading private life insurance provider in the country, has been conferred with ‘CSR Award 2021’ in the category of ‘Social Impact’ at the 10th Corporate Social Responsibility Awards, organized by The Professionals Network and Ethical Business Update (EBU).

Ms. Evelyn D. Abrogena, Head of CSR, EFU Life Assurance Ltd., received the award on behalf of the Company. The awards recognizes Company’s efforts towards social development and sustainability initiatives in the country.

EFU Life has been in the forefront of promoting and contributing to the causes of healthcare, education and environment and believes in playing a pivotal role in building a positive relationship with the society in which it operates. EFU Life has joined hands with numerous renowned non-governmental organizations for a better and prosperous Pakistan.