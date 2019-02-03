EFU Life launches Pakistan’s first insurance Chatbot

Observer Report

Islamabad

In today’s Digital age, the internet users are highly connected. As more devices and apps deliver instant gratification, the more it sets new standards for customer expectations. With a few taps and swipes of their mobile device, customers can have what they want, when they want it.

EFU Life, the leading life insurance company in Pakistan has been a pioneer in ground breaking technology, and with the customers at the heart of everything that it does, becomes the first life insurance company in Pakistan to launch a chatbot, ‘EFU LifeBot’, on the Facebook platform.

‘EFU LifeBot’ is a virtual assistant fueled by machine learning to help provide automated responses and create better service experience for its clients. It allows for customers to access their policy details, view and pay their policy premium online through debit or credit card.

Additionally, it provides a host of services for both customers, and non-customers, such as getting to know about the latest products and services, branch contact information, to connecting to the financial advisor for a customized insurance plan.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Zain Ibrahim, Chief Operations Officer, EFU Life said, “As a customer-centric company, our primary focus has always been to deliver faster, convenient and seamless service so that our clients can enjoy a pleasant experience when dealing with us.

Digitalization tools especially machine learning enabled chatbots offer tremendous convenience and superior customer experience when compared to traditional methods like calls, physical visits, emails. Dynamic, interactive, secure, hassle-free and available 24/7, EFU LifeBot will be ready to serve all our customers, and non-customers too!

Looking ahead, our focus will be to continue to progress on the digitization path using cutting-edge technologies in all our business processes to further improve our customer experience.”

